We’ve lived in seven communities ranging in population from as large as Chicago to as small as Seeley Lake. Each community we’ve lived in provided unique features and benefits we enjoyed. Only Missoula, however, enables residents and guests to park in one place and enjoy a wide range of compelling destinations. Neither Salt Lake City, St. Louis or any other town we’ve lived can compete with the variety of destinations tempting you after parking in one of three covered parking venues in downtown Missoula, Montana.
We are thankful for community members and leaders who make Missoula such a stimulating and refreshing place to live. We are also appreciative of the hundreds of organizations that consistently make living in Missoula enjoyable.
We would like to praise the following 15 entities for consistently exceeding our expectations: Saketome, Soul City Dry Goods, Conflux Brewing Company, Montana basketball (women and men), James Bar, Merrill Lynch, Montana football, Imagine Nation Brewing, Catalyst, Scotty’s Table, KettleHouse Brewing Company, Clark Fork Farmers Market, Top Hat and Imagination Station Toys.
Thank you, Missoula!
Judy Boman,
Missoula