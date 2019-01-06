When is a culture of non-communication tantamount to a culture of indifference? Despite laws to the contrary, law enforcement agencies are still failing to adequately share information necessary to combat terrorism and human trafficking.
Savanna's Act (S. 1942) is supposed to improve information-sharing on missing Indian women and standardize response by law enforcement. I'm told that's not happening as intended due to the "culture" in law enforcement to not share such information and interconnect. I'm told terrorists use such human traffic to help fund terrorism — right here in the USA.
It's even worse in Canada, and in Mexico down to Chiapas, the Indigenous have armed themselves. The Zapatistas have a well-organized army. Many are women.
My concern is whether the culture in law enforcement is helping the terrorists. If they know the cops will likely look the other way, they will be emboldened. That's a huge problem in Mexico, hence the Zapatistas.
Obviously it's a huge problem in the U.S. and Canada, but we can't raise up private armies on Indian reservations.
What can we do? I don't know. Maybe you can think of something. The blessings we desire are based on righteousness, not rhetoric — nor indifference.
Mitakuye oyasin — "we are all related," Lakota.
Norris Amundson,
Drummond