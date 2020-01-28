In a perfect world (IAPW), our president would not gain office via our country's adversaries or without the candidate securing most voter's votes.
IAPW, our president would have one month of popular approval of his rule in three years of office.
IAPW, our president would obey our highest law, the Constitution, respect officials, monetary decisions and subpoenas of Congress, and presidential traditions, displaying honesty in office.
IAPW, our president would honor the office with his public rhetoric, treatment of women, people of color, or non-majority religions day-in-day-out, then sign and institute orders to protect those citizens, not bully them.
Uniquely, Donald Trump has done the opposite on all. Stunning for a country that styles itself a democracy not a fascist state.
You have free articles remaining.
Next Trump, like a dictator, commits high crimes, using the "assets" of his position to extort elections for private gain, plus a cover-up: Attorney General Bill Barr's mischaracterization of Robert Mueller's report, then dismissing the whistleblower complaint as unweighty; his Office of Legal Counsel refusing all congressional subpoenas; his "three amigos" plotting with Rudy Giuliani.
Finally, Ken Starr's legal factotum that lying about sex is impeachable but extorting foreigners during war to influence our elections — then stonewalling — isn't a "weighty" abuse of public trust, though proven.
Astounding!
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula