In appreciation of AmeriCorps

This week is AmeriCorps week, a special week to remember and thank those who are in service to our Montana communities in schools, colleges, nonprofits and outdoors in our parks and wildlands.

AmeriCorps members serve through organizations like the Montana Campus Compact, helping to connect Montanans with resources to successfully pursue postsecondary education. These folks have been weathering the pandemic, and finding ways to safely mentor and support high-schoolers and other K-12 youth as they and their families navigate this extra challenging time. VISTAs work to build capacity, so that nonprofits, schools and colleges and universities have tools to support students. From UM’s Veterans Advocacy Clinic to Dawson Community College’s Dawson’s Promise program, VISTAs help set communities up with programs and tools to support education and job training for our greatest asset, our people.

AmeriCorps members make a pledge to “bring Americans together and strengthen our communities” and they do this at great personal sacrifice, on a modest living allowance that allows them to cover some costs of living. I consider myself lucky to get to work in the presence of people who are living their commitment to lift up our communities. Thank you AmeriCorps members!

Josh Vanek,

Missoula

