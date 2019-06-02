In Faustian Fields
In Arlington, the flags will blow,
unfurled in lies, as if to show
a Trumpian plot, well schemed to fly
as threat'ning missiles — so we'll die —
scarce heard by Persian ears below.
Yet un-dead, as Congress toe-to-toe,
lies stupified; its laws scarce know
emergencies, Maine and Tonkin, lay
us down in Arlington.
Our leader's newest falsehood crows
from marshaled mastheads, gives attack a "go,"
a bloated rooster giving peace a "bye,"
breaking faith with us who die.
We shall not sleep, as flags do blow
in Arlington.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula