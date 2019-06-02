{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

In Faustian Fields

In Arlington, the flags will blow,

unfurled in lies, as if to show

a Trumpian plot, well schemed to fly

as threat'ning missiles — so we'll die —

scarce heard by Persian ears below.

Yet un-dead, as Congress toe-to-toe,

lies stupified; its laws scarce know

emergencies, Maine and Tonkin, lay

us down in Arlington.

Our leader's newest falsehood crows

from marshaled mastheads, gives attack a "go,"

a bloated rooster giving peace a "bye,"

breaking faith with us who die.

We shall not sleep, as flags do blow

in Arlington.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula

