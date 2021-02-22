In opposition to HB 273

Montanans value having a say in state legislation - and we deserve to have a say in Montana’s energy future, including whether or not the state adopts nuclear energy.

Initiative I-80 allowed Montanans to capitalize on this right to have a voice regarding energy legislation in 1978. It passed by 65% of voters. I-80 does not ban nuclear energy in our state, but it puts in place an infrastructure for safety and liability while preserving Montana residents’ right to decide.

Rep. Skees insulted voters by saying “the majority of folks did not know what they were voting for” in regard to I-80. Montana voters are competent enough to research legislation and decide accordingly - so preserve our right to vote on nuclear energy and oppose HB 273.

Amber Nichols,

Billings

