Allow me to add to the discussion which begins with Barbara Ruff Sawyer's (Nov. 25) letter titled "'Vile' encapsulates Trump's presidency," where she goes on the attack to list President Trump's activities that, in her universe, are sufficient cause for readers to vote against the president in the 2020 election.

Sawyer says: "Vile, a strong word that encapsulated all my feelings about this man."

"Inane" is a strong word that "encapsulates" all my feelings about the arguments people like Sawyer use to attack the president.

Donald Bergoust,

Missoula

