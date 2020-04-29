Inappropriate use of sarcasm

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

We know, from watching and listening to Donald Trump, there was no sarcasm in his words or tone on March 23. But even if there were, with the U.S. approaching nearly 50,000 deaths from COVID-19 (a quarter of confirmed global deaths), would sarcasm be appropriate?