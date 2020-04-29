Inappropriate use of sarcasm

Inappropriate use of sarcasm

"Sarcasm: a sharp and often satirical or ironic utterance designed to cut or give pain." — Merriam-Webster

We know, from watching and listening to Donald Trump, there was no sarcasm in his words or tone on March 23. But even if there were, with the U.S. approaching nearly 50,000 deaths from COVID-19 (a quarter of confirmed global deaths), would sarcasm be appropriate?

Karen Buley,

Missoula

