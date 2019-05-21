Phil Barney's May 15 letter takes exception to Jerry O'Malley for calling out Donald Trump for the lying, racist bully that he is.
Barney's letter contains a few dazzling inconsistencies.
One, Barney describes O'Malley's letter as "hate-filled, vile (and) name-calling." Hey, Barney, those actions are exactly what your hero Trump does every hour. Why do you have a problem with such descriptions?
Two, you think (falsely) that such respected news outlets as CNN somehow report unfairly on Trump's daily outrages. You think Americans who dislike Trump (the majority) are deranged? You need to check your own jaw-dropping delusions, Barney.
And why did you fail to reference the demonstrably biased, right-leaning coverage of Fox "News"?
Last, Barney, you seem to think that, because the economy (on some days) is doing OK (at least if you're already rich), Trump's countless failings can be ignored.
Don't you ever wonder, Barney, how much better off we all would be economically — with no insane tariff wars, no tax cut for billionaires only and no record-setting government shutdown — had Hillary Clinton become president?
As you might recall, that result was the will of a clear majority of 2016 voters.
John Russell,
Missoula