Increase access to appropriate education

Watch for Bills for students with Disabilities,

I am a special education teacher and every two years I hope for bills that will increase access to free and appropriate education (FAPE) for students with disabilities.

This year, House Bill 233 aims to fund public schools for students with disabilities until they are age 21, which is the national standard, addressed by the original bill 94-142, which was passed in 1975. Montana has been behind at least 48 other states in this. Transition to post high school is not easy for students who have difficulty navigating the community, social situations and work. Funding will allow teachers to do their jobs.

Please call your representative to support HB 233.