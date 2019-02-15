If there’s one thing that brings Montanans together, it’s our abundant state parks. Nearly 9 of 10 Montanans report recreating in our parks. On any given weekend you will find a representative of all lifestyles at a trail head. Families strengthen bonds, individuals find solitude and people just have fun. I have created countless memories with my girlfriend at parks.
The numbers of users are ever increasing; our parks saw a 33 percent increase in visitation since 2012 and this will only grow. Our parks have deferred maintenance backlogs of $22 million and funding gaps for trails of $6.8 million despite 89 percent of surveyed Montanans expressing need for more trails.
Senate Bill 24, introduced by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, will be a great start to increasing funding to our parks by increasing the voluntary motor vehicle registration donation from $6 to $9. This will generate almost $1.8 million dollars for state parks, trails and fishing access sites.
For a little less than the cost of a beer at your favorite brewery, we can continue to improve and care for one of Montana's greatest unifiers, our state parks. This is why I support and urge the Legislature to vote "yes" on SB 24.
Taylor Simpson,
Missoula