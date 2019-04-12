While Bill Boughton’s tongue-in-cheek letter about housing costs makes a point, there are other alternatives to this problem. ("Maintain status quo for cheaper housing," letter, April 7.)
One is being proposed in Congress right now, during the budget process: increase the budget for the Housing Choice Vouchers program (Section 8), which currently only assists 25% of those who qualify. Imagine over 300,000 more families finally being able to afford housing. The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that “no state has an adequate supply of homes for its poorest renters,” and says that Montana has housing for only 45 of 100 in this category.
So, while it is tempting to just fume about the problem, why not take action instead to make a difference: call or write those who represent you in Congress and ask them to increase the funding for the Section 8 housing program by $5 billion so more Americans will be able to afford housing. At the same time, ask them to find solutions to the causes of this American tragedy of lack of affordable housing for millions of families.
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington