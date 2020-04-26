Independent college invests in community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bitterrooters would be wise to ensure that Bitterroot College can continue to serve our community.

The proposed mil levy will cost $11.95 per year per $100,000 in taxable residential value, and will enable Bitterroot College to be independently viable instead of existing at the mercy of Missoula.

I dislike taxes as much as the next voter. But we should look at this as an investment. It’s an investment in our children and grandchildren, first and foremost. But it’s also an investment in our local economy.

For every $1 invested in a community college, an average of $6.8 returns to the local economy. That sounds unbelievable but that’s what communities across the country are reporting: more tax revenue from businesses that start or expand, and a better-trained workforce.

Could a smaller community like our Bitterroot Valley really support its own community college? Yes! Some great examples are Dawson Community College in Glendive (4,935 residents), which serves about 400 students, and Miles City (8,410 residents), whose community college has closer to 500 students. Even fiscally conservative voters saw that the returns a community college provided far outweighed the investment.