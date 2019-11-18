I am writing about a meme that appeared on Facebook showing a muscled-up Uncle Sam pulling up his sleeves to stop a fight between political parties, saying, "I don't care who's fault it is," implying that the political battle has no purpose.
Although the fighting between the parties is frustrating and does seem to escalate, and in my opinion because of the great shift to the right of the Republican Party over the last 30 years, it does serve a purpose.
In order to truly solve a problem you must analyze it to find its origins. By ignoring the causation you only treat the symptom; the disease will not be forced into remission and will quickly flair up again.
Here has been our path: starting with Jerry Ford pardoning Richard Nixon, continuing with Bill Clinton ignoring Iran-Contra to "move on," and on with Barack Obama not pursing charges against the G.W. Bush administration for an illegal Iraq war or caving to Wall Street in the causation of the Great Recession and not holding them to account. The impeachment for "Ukraine Gate" is a good start.
You have free articles remaining.
And even "Independents" have civic responsibility in retaining fragile democracy.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula