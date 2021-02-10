Indifferent Senators well compensated

Senators “legislative days” are reported to be slightly more than two days each week according to federal records, an average of 165 total days per year as reported by thoughtco.com. The yearly salary of a U.S. Senator is $174,000. With the normal 2,080 hours per year using a 40 hour week for 52 weeks the average hourly wage would be $83.65. If one would consider the actual legislative days by taking 165 days by 10 hours (most likely generous) that would be 1,650 hours per year. Therefore the actual Senator’s wage most likely is more about $105.00 per hour.