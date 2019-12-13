Why is it indigenous, worldwide, hold no sway? No say of what happens where they own, work and play.
Stuck to it longest. Roots deepest. More than anyone can claim. Believers of the circle complete. Air, water, soil. Unlike those whose view is corkscrew. Emphasis on the screw.
Human. Only animal that desecrates, denigrates and compromises the basic tenet of life. While swearing a deep devotion.
Perhaps that is why originals hold no sway. For they remind all of not just the ability, but sacred responsibility, to exist within the beauty and dignity of Mother Earth.
Anne Kapfhammer,
Clinton