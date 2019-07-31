Socialism. Republicans cringe at the word. I agree and consider them to be hypocritical. While they speak against socialism, they advocate for and enact socialist policies, including all the items Linda Holtom listed in a letter to the editor (July 28 Missoulian).
It is interesting that the blog post she referred to, Peerform, had a large graphic at the top of the article showing Lenin, Marx and Engels — all of whom were instrumental in bringing about the "workers' paradise" known as the former Soviet Union, socialism taken to the extreme. She also neglected to mention that one of the most socialist countries, according to this blog post, is China, with the attendant photo of armed soldiers lined up, ready to enforce compliance with socialist law.
Holtom asked a question. It deserves an answer. I would give up all of them, starting with the Federal Reserve, which finances every form of socialism in this country. This action, by itself, would inevitably change or eliminate every other item on her list, including the endless wars.
There is only one alternative to socialism — liberty, individual liberty, in which the freedom of people and their property are considered sacred and off limits to government. Everything else is socialist.
Roger Mitchell,
Stevensville