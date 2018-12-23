An email from a friend ended with this sentence: "I hope this country learned a lesson." This was in reference to a PBS report about the terrible treatment of dissenters in Montana who opposed America entering World War I.
How does a country learn a lesson? What is involved in a full country learning a lesson? There is only one good answer to such questions, in my view. The lessons learned by a country are dependent on the thinking of the individuals who make up that country.
America, "Of the people. By the people. For the people," projects to the world a certain character and demeanor. It is determined by a build-up from each citizen's thoughts, words and actions.
Who we elect to any office reflects our expressed national thinking and character at that time. It is reflected in our policies and laws. Thinking makes it so. Individual thoughts have power. Listening to others and sharing thoughts has power. Power goes from the individual to the collective, the country. We reap what we sow.
"Change my mind. Change my life." This is a great reminder to me as I hang my new 2019 calendars.
