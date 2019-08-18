This is in response to your article on the DHHS proposal that Montana schools should be made airtight.
As mentioned in the article, indoor air pollution levels can be extremely high. Making a building airtight can make that pollution much worse.
I think it would be far more effective and far less costly to set the HVAC system up to be a "positive pressure" system. Configuring the HVAC so that the air pressure inside the building is very slightly higher that the outside pressure would mean that no smoke could enter the building through any cracks or nooks and crannies. All air circulating within the building would enter only through the HVAC system inlet(s). This would allow the air to be filtered to the degree needed before it enters the school and remove the worry of smoke getting in.
An added benefit would be that the "normal" indoor pollution would be diminished as the pollutants blew out through window cracks, etc.
During the winter, blowing in cold air and then heating it could be costly. The HVAC system could then be set back to "normal."
This positive pressure method is used in operating rooms and industrial "clean-rooms" to great effect.
Ken Dawes,
Missoula