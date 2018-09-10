The founders warning of the necessity of an informed electorate (fact-based voting) now requires understanding how candidate’s view truth.
The average Montanan understands truth to represent the facts; what really happened. But, in today’s culture, Progressive Democrats embrace a postmodern-post-truth perception of reality. Truth is a product of their sentiment-based opinion that services their agenda.
Consider the Montana Senate race:
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester poses as a Blue-Dog Democrat but who holds the leash on Tester? Planned Parenthood endorsed him, he voted in lock-step with U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer 90 percent of the time, he opposed tax cuts, fought to keep Obamacare then blamed insurance hikes on Matt Rosendale. Tester opposed Neil Gorsuch, will likely vote against Brett Kavanaugh, is weak on border security and is for sanctuary cities. On issues, Tester and Rosendale are opposites. Tester is the poster child of the post-truth worldview!
Then there’s is the post-truth media, always picturing "Montana Jon" in his tractor. Their photographers missed that picture of Matt Rosendale working with his neighbors to repair fences damaged by the prairie fire last summer or hauling sugar beets for those neighbors.
You decide: Which understanding of truth do you want in the Senate?
Richard Pence,
Billings