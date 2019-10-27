I would like to address the current growth issues taking place in the area west of Reserve Street, particularly the areas in the Flynn Lane-Mullan Road corridor.
The emphasis from the Missoula City Council seems to be to continue to build more housing without an adequate infrastructure transportation plan. For those of us who live in area, we are presently being choked in traffic all through this area.
The county and city planners are currently trying to secure a federal grant to vastly improve the situation. This plan has been on the books for over 20 years with no action taken, while the area has continued high growth rates. I would submit that the county and city planners, at a minimum, should secure the funding and get started on the future transportation plan prior to committing to more high density housing.
This is a quality life issue for folks in this area. It also quite ironic that in this area of rapid growth, bus service was greatly reduced. Quality of life issues and safety should take priority over developers and increased tax dollars. This is not a "not in my backyard" issue. Its asking for a common sense approach.
Dave Scott,
Missoula