Initiatives highlight role of newspapers

Kudos to the Missoulian for two recently announced initiatives (Missoulian, Dec. 6).

The first is creation of a state reporting bureau to strengthen coverage of government, including investigative pieces. Newspapers have a crucial role to play in keeping voters informed of political and policy developments that affect them, as well as shining light on governments at all levels to keep our elected leaders accountable to the public.

The second round of thanks goes to publisher Jim Strauss for his article calling upon readers to spend holiday dollars locally to support the many businesses that make our community what it is.

These two initiatives underscore the important role that the Missoulian and other local newspapers play in our community and civic life. Thanks to the reporters, editors and staff who make this possible.

Joanna Shelton,

Moiese

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0