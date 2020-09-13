Injustice to reject police overtime pay

Defund the police? No!
I cannot comprehend that the Missoula City Council, with the exception of two members, would vote to reject the $77,352 in overtime pay for our officers while they participate in training.
What an injustice!
Our police force is top notch and our city is blessed to have them.
Thank you, officers, for all the good you do and for all you have done for our city.
Joan Tschida,
Missoula
