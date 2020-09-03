Insane to add more traffic to Grant Creek neighborhood

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Grant Creek traffic is already bad, just try getting out of Starbucks now! Building more homes without adding another way in and out of Grant Creek is insane. Listen to the residents and listen to the firefighters.
Debbie Tholstrom,
Frenchtown
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!