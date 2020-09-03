 Skip to main content
Insane to add more traffic to Grant Creek neighborhood

Grant Creek traffic is already bad, just try getting out of Starbucks now! Building more homes without adding another way in and out of Grant Creek is insane. Listen to the residents and listen to the firefighters.

Debbie Tholstrom,

Frenchtown

