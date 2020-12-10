Instead of thanks, say 'never forget'

"Never forget." You have! Really?

Dec. 7, 1941. Today’s e-edition of the Missoulian, eight column lines, page 2 under History: "In 1941, Japan launched an air raid on Pearl Harbor and other targets. U.S. declared war."

Don’t ever again tell me or any other veteran “thank you for your service.” Mine is unglamorous, but I’m proud of it nonetheless. Perhaps you’ll “never forget” Sept. 11, 2001, either.

Ask U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw from the 2nd district in Texas, a former Navy SEAL and 10-year veteran before he lost an eye in Afghanistan. He asked us all to reply “never forget” rather than “thank you for your service.” I agree.

Blessings to all our service members and first responders as well.

Tom Butorac,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0