Insulin was discovered 100 years ago, and is regarded as one of the most important medical discoveries of the 20th century. The patent for insulin was sold for a mere $1 – because it was believed that insulin should “belong to the world” to save the lives of those with diabetes. Today, 90,000 Montanans are living with diabetes. People with diabetes have 2.3 times the health care costs of those without diabetes. The price of insulin went from $25 in the early 90’s to $300+ today. The high cost of insulin is causing rationing, resulting in complications, hospitalizations, and death. Our family lives with type 1 diabetes, and our insulin costs have tripled in recent years. And now, with a change in jobs and insurance, our out-of-pocket insulin costs are additionally 5 times greater again. 14 states have passed insulin co-pay cap legislation. Last fall, the Trump administration announced a Medicare insulin co-pay cap for 2021. Now it’s time for Montana to act. Please support HB222, establish limits on cost-sharing of insulin, sponsored by Jessica Karjala. This bill would follow Medicare’s $35 per insulin per month. Email MTaffordableinsulinco@outlook.com for more information. Let’s make insulin affordable, Montana!