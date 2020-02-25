Intelligence lacking with Trump pick

The U.S. intelligence community informed Congress that the Russian Federation is actively interfering in the 2020 Democratic Primary campaign elections and intends to carry on this interference into the general election with support for Donald Trump.

Trump confirmed this by firing his acting director of National Intelligence. Joseph Maguire’s sin was allowing this information to be given to Congress against the wishes of Trump.

Admiral Maguire — a 36-year Navy SEAL veteran — will be replaced by neophyte Richard Grenell, a former Fox News contributor with zero years of intelligence experience.

Trump Putin 2020!

David Welch,

Hamilton

