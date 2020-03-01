Intelligence pick lacks experience

Does it bother any of you that Donald Trump recently appointed Richard Grenell, a totally inexperienced person, as the next "acting" (meaning he does not have to be confirmed by the Senate) director of National Intelligence?

Consider that he is appointed to follow the last acting director, who made the mistake of saying that Russia is again involved in our national elections, which displeased Trump. Also consider that Trump appointed Grenell against the advice of White House lawyers. And then consider that this new appointee is supposed to coordinate and oversee 17 intelligence groups in our government. And, finally, consider that the law establishing this position (50 U.S. Code § 3023) says, “Any individual nominated for appointment as director of National Intelligence shall have extensive national security expertise.”

The vital job of the National Intelligence Agency is to promote our security, our democratic way of life and to serve as a check on any potential abuser. That agency is now in the hands of a rubber stamp for the president. Repeat after me, “Dictatorship!” Would you support a Democratic president to make such a choice unchecked by the Senate?

Does this issue bother you? If not, why not?

Andrea Wiley,

Lolo

