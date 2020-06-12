Intent to intimidate hard to prove

Intent to intimidate hard to prove

I guess that Steve Fletcher (letter, June 11), attorney, believes that anyone who indulges is his/her right to open-carry as guaranteed by our state Constitution is breaking the law.

Supposedly this person is purposely intending to intimidate another person by doing this. I would say if this were a fact that by now several people would have been incarcerated.

And how is lawyer Fletcher going to prove that the person engaging is his/her constitutionally given right is going to harm/ intimidate anyone? Remember,guilt has to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

If guns make you uncomfortable, move away. And remember, they have just as much of a right to be there as you.

Michael Wheeler,

Clinton

