Intentions behind bills are self-serving

Let’s have a moment of honesty. Whenever our Republican legislators talk about election integrity, they show that they are completely devoid of any personal integrity. The reasons why our GOP lawmakers say they want laws like HB 176 and SB 169 are not actually the reasons why the GOP wants them. For all the talk of fraud we’ve heard from them, the GOP has yet to produce any credible evidence of voter fraud. The reason for that is simple; it’s because there is no credible evidence. However, what we do have credible evidence of is who these laws harm which are groups, such as young people, that tend to vote largely for democrats. Instead of crafting policy to try and reach these groups and genuinely competing for their votes in a free and fair election the GOP is blatantly trying to rig the game in their favor by excluding them. T.S. Eliot said it best: “The last temptation is the greatest treason, to do the right deed for the wrong reason.” Put simply, intentions are supposed to matter and the intentions behind these bills are solely self-serving. They should therefore be soundly rejected.