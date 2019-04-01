"TFFF...TFFF...TFFF." Shout it from the highest hills! We can see it, feel it, even experience it and we must deal with it. What is TFFF? This shout echoing down the canyon stands for "Trump's Fearmongering Fuels Ferocity."
As is being reported, "The number of hate groups operating across America rose to a record high in 2018 to 1,020 as President Trump continued to fan the flames of white resentment over immigration and the country's changing demographics."
Obviously this is serious business. This can have very divisive, devastating and downright chilling effects on safety within our nation. And this is the fourth straight year of hate group growth in America. Words matter. Words from candidates for office matter. And most of all, words from our elected president and 'leader of the free world' matter tremendously.
It does not take much to rile up a base responding to rhetoric which preaches shifting cause and blame for personal problems from the self onto other people and situations. The cry goes out: "They are to blame. Let's go get 'em!!
Donald Trump is a radicalizing figure and he must be removed from this most powerful and influential office as soon as possible, in my view. There are most interesting and challenging months and years ahead right here in America.
Bob McClellan,
Polson