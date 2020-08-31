 Skip to main content
Intersection needs functional redesign

Currently Reserve Street is being repaired and the intersection at Grant Creek and the freeway is being redesigned.

While the Van Buren and Orange Street exits were rebuilt with roundabouts, Grant Creek is getting a second stacking lane and a right turn lane. It is also about to get at least 400 more apartment residents and maybe more depending on the rezoning outcome.

It is unconscionable to think that that the redesign did not take this extra traffic into consideration. Probably, conservatively, 600 trips a day will be added to an intersection that already backs up most of the day to the Elk Foundation access road. To think that this new design will alleviate the current problems is ludicrous at best.

The roundabouts at the other two exits function so much better than lights. However computerized the lights are, they will never handle half the traffic of a roundabout.

In my opinion, the current changes are a complete waste of money, as they will do nothing to alleviate the upcoming traffic issues. You never sit at a roundabout when nothing is coming, but you will continue to sit and wait here just as long as you do now.

David Edgell,

Missoula

