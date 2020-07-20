Intimidation tactics have no place in United States

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portland, Oregon, has now become a portent of what may come to pass. I would like to preface my justification for this statement by first stating, I am generally not an alarmist. I don’t quote the infamous, “And then they came for me” poem whenever someone just suggests a background check for weapon sales. But what I see happening in Portland, with unmarked, anonymous federal agents and troops simply abducting protesters into rented vans without a word, without a single Miranda right spoken; when I see this, I can barely even fathom that I’m witnessing it much less that I’m now writing about it as an American citizen.

Words almost fail me when I process this. But something must be said be anyone and everyone who considers themselves a citizen of the U.S. because intimidation tactics like this are nothing short of a clear betrayal of our Constitution and have no place in our country.

No matter what side of the political aisle you fall on, you have to admit that any form of secret policing is unacceptable no matter who’s in office. Because if accepted, how long will it really be before they come for you and yours?

Zane Nelson,

Missoula

