I am writing in support of Senate Bill 24 that our state Legislature is considering.
As it stands now, entrance into Montana State Parks is free to state residents because of a voluntary $6 fee you pay when registering your light motor vehicle. This fee has not been adjusted since its introduction in 2003, and as a result the state parks maintenance backlog exceeds $22 million.
This bill would raise the fee from $6 to $9. Not only would this small increase help us invest in our state parks, it would also set aside money for fishing access sites, and create the first Montana state-level trails fund. Both non-motorized and motorized recreation groups have come together to agree that it is good for Montana and our outdoor way of life.
If you support our state parks and public lands and want to help invest in our outdoor recreation economy, please contact your state legislator to support SB24.
Marsha Okland,
Missoula