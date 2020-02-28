Investigate Montana's high number of Native children in foster care

Congrats to the Missoulian on its investigative journalism highlighted in the Feb. 25,article entitled "Missoulian series a finalist for national award" for the “Troubled Kids, Troubled System” series.

However, my question is, where is the investigative journalism when it comes to the Child and Family Services department and its practice of the systematic removal of Native children from their homes and placement in the foster care? It took me two months of calling the state CFS department to get the data related to foster care placement rates for Native children.

There are currently nearly 4,000 children in the state’s foster care system. Forty percent of these children are Native American, while the Native population in this state is less than 8%.

Conversely, 35% of women in the Montana prison system are Native and 23% of Montana’s male inmate population are Native.

Where is the outcry from our tribal leaders over CPS practices? History has proven that the fastest way to destroy a culture is to separate families. Native elders remember the huge impact the Bureau of Indian Affairs boarding schools had on family instability and the resulting historical trauma. What about the current trauma caused by CFS?

Gilbert Meyers,

Box Elder

