What is going to happen in Ravalli County? Why are the county commissioners wasting their time and that of our state Attorney General investigating the funding of so-called "green decoys"? Instead, the commissioners should be investigated!
Where are they getting their self-serving information? From anti-environmental Washington, D.C., wealthy lobbyist Richard Berman and other similar sources, perhaps?
Aug. 7, our one and only representative in the U.S. House met with the Ravalli commissioners to discuss wildlife issues. As usual with U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, the public was not invited to express opinions or add information.
This all looks mighty "dark" to me.
Mari von Hoffmann,
Missoula