Invoke Defense Act to provide equipment

President Trump (a poor excuse for a human) made this statement: We are in a war with the COVID-19 virus, but the states will have to acquire their own equipment to fight this war (PPE, ventilators, etc).

Our manufacturers will build the equipment and our state governors will have to bid on the product. This is profiteering and in this case, very wrong.

This is what should be done: Invoke the Defense Production Act. Tell our manufacturers you will build this product ASAP and ship it to the locations as directed.

This is probably too simple for the simple-minded people running this country. It worked before and will work again.

Vincent Pierce,

Missoula