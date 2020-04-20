Irate, incensed at Trump's lies, failures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The "I's" have it: Incompetent. Inept. Ignorant. Illegal. Insensitive. Immoral. Oops! Almost forgot: Incorrigible.

For the last three years there have been abundant examples of these "I's" but none more deadly than Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was informed about it but chose to deny it publicly. He contradicts the experts, dispersed the pandemic response groups initiated in 2014 and allowed FEMA to intercept critical supplies, some of which were released to private price-gouging companies.

Trump is concerned only for himself and his re-election. He is incapable of empathy and sensitivity for people suffering and even dying from this disease.

He and some Trump supporters want to restore the once-strong economy that he inherited. We all do. But some have stated publicly that pandemic deaths are unfortunate but economic recovery is the primary concern. Infuriating! Another "I."

As a 20-year military veteran, I have always been proud of this nation, which survived previous pandemics by working together responsibly and effectively. Now, after Trump's 18,000 lies, his self-serving ego, his blame of others for his failures and his current failure to effectively lead the nation against a pandemic, a pair of my own "I's" apply: irate and incensed.