Ironic for Daines to call others 'radical'

It is highly ironic to me that Sen. Steve Daines calls Secretary of Interior nominee U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland “a hardline ideologue with radical views.”

This from a senator who, just last month, planned to be one of just 11 senators to vote against the Electoral College results, despite widespread debunking of the election fraud theories by multiple recounts and court rulings. This from a senator who sent campaign staff to Arizona (and used it as a fundraising hook), to support Donald Trump amidst claims that votes were cast illegally, despite no proof of such claims.

Daines is the hardline ideologue with radical views.

Martha Newell,

Missoula

