Ironic reaction to election fraud

Ironic (adjective): When the same people who claimed "Russian collusion" and instigated a multi-million dollar investigation, based on the drunken ramblings of a minor campaign worker, turn around and insist that multiple videos, sworn affidavits, forged documents, records of dead people having "voted," software "glitches" that all swing one way, and middle-of-the-night dumps of tens of thousands of votes for one presidential candidate, with zero votes for his opponent, don't constitute evidence of fraud.