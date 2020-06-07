Irresponsible behavior an attack on freedoms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ultimately, our freedoms are dependent upon the willingness of the members of society to act responsibly. Democracies are fragile. They do not function well when self-interest runs wild and irresponsible behavior becomes the norm.

Most of us are trying to behave responsibly. But there has been an increasing movement from “we the people” to “it’s all about me.” A misguided attempt to reinforce our rights can actually contribute to the curtailment of those rights.

Flaunting common sense guidelines for social distancing, in the name of freedom, needlessly endangers others and is highly irresponsible. It may lead to an inevitable resurgence of the COVID-19 threat and an extension of the restrictions.

A free press is central to keeping government honest and accountable. But it must be trustworthy to be effective. Truth is often manipulated to reinforce predetermined viewpoints. It does not help when the press is called the fake news.

The right to bear arms is dependent upon responsible behavior. Storming state capitals with automatic weapons demanding our rights only empowers those who want gun control.

The attacks on our freedom are often aided by the irresponsible behavior of those who consider themselves the guardians of our freedom.