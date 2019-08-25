From Gary Marbut's (Aug. 20) piece in the Missoulian, I can only conclude that I need to quit worrying and learn to accept the carnage wreaked on the American people by weapons of war on an increasingly frequent basis. At first I thought Marbut was being facetious, a la the great Peter Sellers film "Dr. Strangelove," subtitled "How I learned to quit worrying and love the bomb."
Marbut tortures statistics about how many people are killed annually by lightning to assure us that we're more likely to be killed by lightning than in a mass shooting. There are a number of things wrong with this argument.
First, Marbut chooses 1982 as the baseline for his annual shooting statistics. What do the annual shooting statistics look like if we choose, say, 2010 as the baseline? Very, very different, I'm sure.
More importantly, unlike lightning, mass shootings are something we can do something about. And just because I am personally unlikely to become a victim of a mass shooting, I'm apparently supposed to treat everyone else's tragedy with almost Trumpian callousness.
But in fact, we do do something about lightning. Golf course sirens, lightning rods, etc. So, do nothing? That's irresponsible.
Dennis McCormick,
Missoula