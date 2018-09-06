A recent article in the Wall Street Journal stated that the air pollution this summer in Seattle, Spokane and Vancouver, B.C., was worse than that for any major city in the world, including cities in India and China, known for their notoriously horrible pollution. The reason? Hundreds of forest fires burning in Canada.
Sawmills abound in Canada, so what gives? Look, most folks understand that U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte are cozy with extractive industries and represent the best interests for companies that log, mine, drill and dig. Just follow their money on opensecrets.org. That is their prerogative as long as voters keep them in office.
However, to blatantly mislead constituents by continuing to blame our smoky skies on the lack of sawmills, is not only an insult to our intelligence, it is also highly irresponsible and unethical.
All you have to do is read letters on this page to see that quite a few folks are willing to drink their Kool-aid. Spoken words from elected officials matter. Just look at the guy who threatened journalists at the Boston Globe because President Trump told us that the press is “the enemy of the people.”
Orville Bach,
Bozeman