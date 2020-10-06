IRS needs more enforcement funding

Most of us may be a little bothered by the fact that Donald Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. Seems that the wealthy have the resources to avoid paying taxes, and Trump is apparently not an outlier. There are others.

The upper 1% of the wealthy are keeping 30% of the uncollected taxes under the current tax code. So says Natasha Sarin, professor at Wharton School of Business at Penn. The primary reason for lower collected taxes is the reduced funding to the IRS.

IRS Audits on earners of $10 million or more have decreased by 80% in recent years due to IRS funding for enforcement being cut by 25%. There are less auditors in the IRS now than anytime since World War II.

The IRS is on track to not collect $7.5 trillion (approximately 3% of GDP) dollars in the next 10 years due to its under-funding and lack of auditors under the current tax code.

The IRS needs to be beefed up. This is a simple need, even before the upper tax rates are increased. Both are needed obviously. I suspect that most of us would agree.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

