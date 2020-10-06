 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IRS needs more enforcement funding

IRS needs more enforcement funding

{{featured_button_text}}

Most of us may be a little bothered by the fact that Donald Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. Seems that the wealthy have the resources to avoid paying taxes, and Trump is apparently not an outlier. There are others.

The upper 1% of the wealthy are keeping 30% of the uncollected taxes under the current tax code. So says Natasha Sarin, professor at Wharton School of Business at Penn. The primary reason for lower collected taxes is the reduced funding to the IRS.

IRS Audits on earners of $10 million or more have decreased by 80% in recent years due to IRS funding for enforcement being cut by 25%. There are less auditors in the IRS now than anytime since World War II.

The IRS is on track to not collect $7.5 trillion (approximately 3% of GDP) dollars in the next 10 years due to its under-funding and lack of auditors under the current tax code.

The IRS needs to be beefed up. This is a simple need, even before the upper tax rates are increased. Both are needed obviously. I suspect that most of us would agree.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News