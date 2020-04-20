Is city of Missoula prepared to deal with meth contamination?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Re: Sleepy Inn methamphetamine testing:

Does this buy/sell include a way out for the city when this property tests above threshold for methamphetamine?

Montana's strict rules for safe remediation levels for methamphetamine are currently set at .1 ug/100 cm2. One smoke session in a unit puts the property over the limit, and remediation for just one unit is likely to be tens of thousands of dollars.

It is unlikely that a single unit in this building will test negative for meth. It is also unlikely that after occupancy has begun that any of these units would continue to test negative under any sort of regular testing regimen.

Is the city prepared to test this property regularly and remediate it regularly to ensure that it is "safe"? In other words, does the city intend to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars regularly on remediation, or does it intend to provide housing that is not safe by state standards?