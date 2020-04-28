Is city overpaying for motel property?

Could someone please explain the logic of buying a motel without knowing what all of the true costs are going to be? Are we overpaying for this dilapidated property?

Couple this with county and city leaders who are contemplating gradual reopening of city and county businesses. If it is “safe” to reopen businesses, why do our civic leaders think we need to buy a rundown property for quarantining positive COVID-19 cases? Either there will be new cases or there won’t be. If you think there will be new cases, keep the lockdown. If you believe everything is going to be just fine, do not purchase the property. Either we need the property or we don’t.