Is corporate greed best for America?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus has brought out interesting observations of some specialized industries and our citizens, and statements from our elected leaders.

As I pointed out in a previous letter, in a capitalistic economy, the goal of a business is to make as much wealth as possible for its owners or shareholders.

There is nothing wrong economically with this, but only economically. Only money and profit matter. Because of this, just about all pharmaceutical drugs are now made in China. Corporate greed. Is this really the best for our country?

We all want to have unlimited freedom. But with freedom comes responsibility. Responsibility means doing what is right for all citizens and not just one's self.

Every evening, news programs show hundreds of brand new or almost new cars and pickup trucks in lines to get free food because people do not have any money, even only being unemployed a few weeks. Is something wrong with priorities here?

Just because one is president does not mean a disease like COVIC-19 can be ignored by saying "it will go away." Or that by saying poisonous disinfectants or ultraviolet light should be used as cures, it can happen. "Mix politics and science, you get politics."