Is Daines going to address PPP corruption?

It is being reported that $700 billion of the Paycheck Protection Program loans was given to large corporations. Kanye West received at least $5 million. Betsy DeVos received $6 million. Other large companies were able to get money for individual franchises.

This is not right! That money was supposed to go to small businesses that are struggling due to COVID. It was not supposed to be used as gifts to the administration's friends and supporters.

What is Sen. Steve Daines going to do to address this blatant corruption?

What is he going to tell small business owners in Montana who are struggling? The senator must answer so we can address this corruption.

Does Senator Daines stand with Montana businesses or does he stand with political corruption?

James Johnson,

Lolo

