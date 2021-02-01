Is goal to prevent all suicides by firearm?

In response to Joseph Taylor.

Your argument for increased suicide is illogical. A student on campus who is intent on taking their life would follow the law. What prevents a student from purchasing a gun and bringing it their dorm room for that purpose today? Rules?

At the risk of sounding callous, I do not believe that someone in crisis is the frame of mind to think about legal or academic consequences if they were intent on harming themselves.

You made the claim that most 18-24-year-olds live in dorms (I assume you mean college students). This is false, approximately 15% live in dorms. A large proportion live in campus apartment housing which do allow firearms, and the rest live off campus in private residences. Facts.

I wish you and your other anti-civil rights cohorts would at least be honest with yourselves. I implore you to quit with the smoke screen. If the goal is preventing all suicides by gun, why not admit the only logical solution is to ban and confiscate guns? Beto O’Rourke, he has a plan for this. He’s a real person by the way, flesh and blood. No straw.