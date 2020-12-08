Is mask mandate helping or hurting?

So you follow the science. So do I and here is some science.

From March 1 to July 16 (the date the governor imposed his mask mandate), Montana had 2,907 cases of COVID-19, or an average of 15 per day. Remember that colder weather is a supposed higher-risk time period.

From July 16 to Dec. 6, Montana has had 64,838 cases, or 453 per day. Here in Maskula, pre-mandate numbers are YTD cases 130, daily 0.96. Post mask mandate, we have had 5,031 cases or 35 per day. The Montana YTD positive testing after the mandate is 11.50% while before mandate it was 1.8%.

So is the mask mandate helping or hurting? Per the science, you are not to touch your face but a mask encourages you to do so, plus the mask forces you to breathe your own CO2. So why are you wearing the mask?

YTD we have tested 62% of the Montana population and shown 9.83% are positive. Why are we punishing the 90.17% that are not? Our cure is worse than the problem. If you always do what you always did you will always get what you always got.

Charles Brekjern,

Missoula

